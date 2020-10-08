Twitter goes wild after fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate

When a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the debate on Wednesday night, it immediately became one of the only things people could talk about online.

The fly sat on Pence's head for about two minutes as he and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris debated systemic racism.

The Biden team immediately jumped on the viral moment, posting a photo with the candidate holding a fly swatter.

"Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," Biden tweeted.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Not to be outdone, President Donald Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, quipped: "Give that fly a mail-in ballot."

Give that fly a mail-in ballot — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 8, 2020

By 10:45 p.m. EDT, the Biden campaign had created a URL redirect mocking the incident, flywillvote.com, which takes potential voters to a DNC website that aims to help register people to vote.

Still, more people on Twitter enjoyed the moment. Below are some highlights.

Fly on head fly on head fly on head fourth one herd kluge on head fly o head glue on ahead hlwisniwnswhakjsnejsnsjwnsnflyonwhead flyadnqajsjsiajsndnalajdb — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) October 8, 2020

SNL writers when the fly landed pic.twitter.com/fQRuxFjBi3 — kenzie (looking 4 comics/visdev work) (@pk_kenzie) October 8, 2020

That debate was fly



(Sorry) — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 8, 2020

SNL is gonna do a cold open about the fly, aren’t they? — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 8, 2020

THE LORD OF THE FLIES, starring Mike Pence! Coming soon to a streaming platform near you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020