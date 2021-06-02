Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring after 2021-22 season

Duke University men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has tallied an NCAA-record 1,170 wins, will retire after this upcoming season, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old, known throughout college basketball as "Coach K," will hang up the whistle following the 2021-22 season.

Since taking over in Durham, North Carolina, in 1980, he's led the Blue Devils to 97 NCAA Tournament wins, 12 Final Fours, 12 ACC regular-season titles, 15 ACC Tournament crowns and five national championships.

Neither Krzyzewski nor Duke University responded to a request for comment.

An official announcement is expected soon.

The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman with Stadium.

Word of Krzyzewski's pending departure came two months after his rival and friend, Roy Williams, retired from his post leading the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Williams had long runs of glory at Kansas and UNC, winning 903 games and bringing national titles to Chapel Hill in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

As the ACC Network tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: "Hard to imagine college basketball without Coach K and Roy Williams."

Almost as feared as the teams he's coached, the wild game time atmosphere Krzyzewski has had a hand in shaping is notable in college basketball. Duke loyalists, known as Cameron Crazies, have long packed the school's rather modest home at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Cameron hardwood was named "Coach K Court" in 1990.

The Blue Devils have won national titles under Krzyzewski in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and most recently in 2015.

That first title was a memorable one, as he put Duke on the college basketball map with a stunning national semifinal victory over then-undefeated UNLV. The Blue Devils' improbable win that day came one year after UNLV humiliated Duke by 30 points in the 1990 title game.

Duke and Coach K have been synonymous with college basketball greatness ever since, coming out on top despite radical changes in the sport's landscape.

In the '80s and '90s, Krzyzewski won with four-year stars like Johnny Dawkins and Christian Laettner.

But as college basketball evolved to become a showcase for "one-and-done" stars, who spend just one year on campus before going pro, Krzyzewski adjusted and lured talents like Zion Williamson, Luol Deng and Kyrie Irving to Durham.

