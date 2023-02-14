Police identify two victims of the Michigan State University shooting

Two of the three students who died in the Michigan State University mass shooting have been identified by the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS).

Three students died after a gunman opened fire across campus on Feb. 13. In a statement released on Feb. 14, officials identified two of the victims as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, Michigan.

The third victim’s name will not be released "in respect to the family’s wishes," the MSU DPPS said, adding, "We sincerely ask the media and community members to respect the families’ privacy."

Five more students who were injured in the shooting remain in critical condition.

"We will stand together as a community and support one another during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the campus of the school in East Lansing at around 8:18 p.m. Monday night.

Police at the scene on Lake Lansing Road on the Michigan State University campus Monday night. Rey Del Rio / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, fired multiple rounds inside Berkey Hall as professors lectured in their classrooms. He then headed to a nearby building, the MSU Union, police said.

Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the Michigan State University Police, said two students were killed in Berkey Hall, while another died in the student union.

McRae fled the MSU campus, leading to a brief manhunt in the area before officers located the suspect in the nearby city of Lansing around 11:35 p.m.

"Because of our quick release of the photograph from the campus security cameras and the help from our community, it was a caller’s tip that led law enforcement to that suspect in the city of Lansing," Rozman said.

As officers closed in, the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Rozman said. Officers recovered a weapon from the scene, but Rozman declined to share details about it at the press conference.

The suspect had no apparent ties to Michigan State, Rozman said.

“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point,” Rozman said during a press conference on Feb. 14.

Michael McRae, the suspect's father, said in an exclusive interview with NBC News Feb. 14 that his son had turned "evil and mean" following the death of his mother in 2020.

"He was grieving his mom. He wouldn’t let it go. He got bitter, bitter and bitter," Michael McRae said. "His mom died, and he just started getting evil and mean. He didn’t care about anything anymore."

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the shooting.

The five injured students were taken to E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing the evening of Feb. 13 in critical condition, Rozman said.

Dr. Denny Martin, the interim president and chief medical officer at Sparrow Hospital, said the five patients remained in critical condition on the morning of Feb. 14, and that four of the five required surgery for their wounds.