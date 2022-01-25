Michigan high school reopens after fatal shooting with renovated building

The Michigan high school where four students were fatally shot last November reopened on Monday with newly renovated hallways and classrooms.

More than 91% of students returned to class on Monday, school officials said. They had been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.

“We want to sincerely thank our students, families, and staff for the successful return to our renovated and reclaimed Oxford High School today. The energy in our building was positive and encouraging,” Oxford Community Schools wrote in a post. “Words (cannot) express how good it is to be together with our Wildcats again! Together we are #OxfordStrong.”

In addition to the four students killed during the Nov. 30 shooting, six other students and a teacher were hurt. Fellow student, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder, among other things. His parents also are facing charges, NBC News reported.

The school is located about 30 miles north of Detroit in Oakland County.

In a video shared to social media on Sunday, Oxford Principal Steven Wolf said the construction crews had been working “tirelessly” to renovate the building.

“We have been through so much to get to this moment. We’ve been grieving together. We’ve been praying together. We’ve attended funerals, vigils and memorials,” he said. “And we’ve been absolutely heartbroken. And we’ve been angry. Yet we’ve been determined to carry on.”

One Oxford High School student, 16-year-old Olivia Dare told local NBC affiliate WDIV that it was "very weird" to return to class but that the teachers and staff had been supportive.

“Almost everyone in the whole entire school is willing to talk when someone needs it. And I think that’s something that everyone can lean on, and everyone needs to be able to talk and let it out,” Dare told the station on Monday. “And everyone’s just so supportive. So, it’s amazing.”

In his Sunday video, Wolf thanked the community for their support and added mental health resources would continue to be available to students. He encouraged students to “ask for help” if they need it.

Wolf concluded the video message with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his 1963 book, "Strength to Love."

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."