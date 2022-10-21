A Michigan family of 4 has been missing for 4 days in ‘abnormal’ disappearance, police say

A Michigan family of four hasn’t been seen or heard from for days after the father called 911 and exhibited paranoid behavior, police said.

Fremont police and Michigan State Police said family members had not heard from Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, or their sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, since Sunday, and their phone has been turned off.

Police Chief Tim Rodwell said investigators don’t have any evidence of foul play.

But he told NBC affiliate WOOD of Grand Rapids that everyone who knows the family is shocked by the disappearance.

“They all describe this as extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette,” he said.

An elderly relative who has dementia, and who the family was caring for, was found Monday walking the neighborhood, Rodwell said. She is now being cared for by other family members.

“We don’t see any signs of violence, we don’t see any signs of foul play right now. There’s no signs of struggle inside the home,” Rodwell told WOOD.

The two sons have autism, state police said.

Anthony Cirigliano had exhibited paranoid behavior Sunday, said state police, which is assisting in the case.

Early Sunday, Anthony Cirigliano called 911 and when officers arrived he “was talking about issues or information that he had regarding the Sept. 11th attacks,” Rodwell said.

The officers made sure everyone was safe and OK, spending about an hour with Anthony Cirigliano, and also talked to Suzette, Rodwell told WOOD. “Honestly, that’s a very abnormal thing to say, and make a police report of,” he said.

Before they left, the officers told Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano to call police with any other issues and they would be there to help, Rodwell said.

Police are asking anyone who sees the family to contact the department, and Rodwell is asking that the parents let family members know they are safe.

They may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with Michigan registration DJL1982, according to state police.

Fremont is a town of around 4,500 about 35 miles north of Grand Rapids. The family has lived there for four years, Rodwell told the station. Prior to that, they lived in the Jasper County area of South Carolina.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.