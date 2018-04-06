Here's why Michelle Obama won't run for president

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey have a few of things in common.

They're both charismatic women who can captivate a crowd with their words, they have both inspired a groundswell of support for one-day presidential runs and they have both been adamant that they have no interest in taking on the highest office in the land.

Yet the will-they or won't-they buzz about both women continues. So, for her part, Obama has once again set the record straight.

"The reason why I don’t want to run for president — and I can’t speak for Oprah — but my sense is that, first of all, you have to want the job,” the former first lady explained at the 39th annual Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston Thursday.

“First we have to cultivate young women as leads and find them, because getting into the political arena is complicated.” @MichelleObama on leadership development. #SLCBoston — SimmonsLEADS (@SimmonsLeads) April 5, 2018

"And you just can’t say, ‘Well you’re a woman, run,'" she continued. "We just can't find the women we like and ask them to do it, because there are millions of women who are inclined and do have the passion for politics."

And despite her past role at the White House, she simply does not.