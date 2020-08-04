See Michelle Obama's birthday tribute to her 'favorite guy,' husband Barack

Barack Obama is celebrating his birthday with a blast from the past, courtesy of wife Michelle.

On Tuesday, the former first lady took to Instagram to post an old photo of them with their daughters in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here's to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come,” she captioned the picture, which features the family standing on some rocks with water in the background while Barack Obama holds Sasha as Michelle Obama leans into him and Malia stands in front of them.

Barack Obama turned 59 on Tuesday. The couple has been known to have some fun on social media when celebrating each other’s birthdays. Earlier this year, Barack Obama posted some photobooth-style pictures of them together when Michelle Obama turned 56.

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!” the former president captioned the playful black-and-white pictures. “Happy birthday, baby!”

He followed a similar blueprint in 2019 when wishing her a happy birthday with a sweet throwback picture of them together.

"I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!" he wrote.