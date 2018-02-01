Michelle Obama on life after the White House: 'Home is where we make it'

share tweet pin email

Sasha Obama is living her best life now that older sister Malia is in college and her family has moved into new digs after eight years in the White House.

Michelle Obama opened up about life after her husband's presidency in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" set to air on Thursday, and it's clear Sasha, 16, has emerged as a big winner in their new house in Washington. Meanwhile, Barack Obama got the short end of the stick.

"(Barack) got so shortchanged on this whole deal,'' the former first lady said. "He doesn't have enough closet space. Sorry. He's got the smallest room for his office.

"Sasha actually killed in this house. She has like this two-room suite, it's all decked out. She's got like a living room area and bedroom, and she designed it, so he's really hating on her."

The family has remained in Washington so that Sasha can finish high school with her friends. There have been some subtle changes living in a private house compared to the White House.

"It is odd because now I have a door and a doorbell and people actually trip out when I come to my door and I open it,'' Obama said. "And the dogs, Bo and Sunny, don't know what a doorbell is, so the doorbell rings and they're like 'I've never heard that before.'''

Overall, life has been good since leaving the White House.

"We're doing great,'' she said. "The girls are good, Barack is working, we've got projects going, so we're staying busy. Traveling, we've had some fun."

Their address has changed, but their bond is the same.

"What I learned in those eight years is home is where we make it,'' Obama said. "We were in the White House for eight years, but it wasn't the house, it was us in it. It was our values and our love for each other, and we just move that to another house."

Malia is now a freshman at Harvard University, which apparently means she didn't get much say when it came to the new house.

"She's got a room up in the attic somewhere,'' Obama said. "You don't waste rooms on college kids."

Obama also spoke about the awkward gift exchange with the Trumps during Donald Trump's inauguration, and came bearing gifts for DeGeneres' 60th birthday celebration.

She got Ellen a box of Franzia red wine, some Metamucil "to keep you flowing," a Perfect Push-up set, and, of course, a Barack Obama Chia Pet.

On a more serious note, DeGeneres also asked Obama about her feelings on the current political climate.

"The thing I learned in the eight years I was in the White House was what we do every day in our lives, the good things that we do every day and we know we do it,'' she said. "We show empathy, we care for each other, we do have a lot in common. That’s what it means to lead with hope and not fear. And that’s all we have is hope."

