Barack and Michelle Obama posted sweet messages Thursday in honor of their 27th wedding anniversary.

“Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!” the former president wrote alongside a photo of Michelle with her hands around his waist.

Michelle was also feeling the love for the man who first courted her way back in 1989.

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered,” the former first lady wrote in the caption of a photo in which they share a laugh while standing on a deck. “Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

Becoming empty nesters is something Michelle is trying to embrace, since the couple’s two daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, are both in college.

“The question that I ask my husband is, 'OK, let's make sure we're making time to enjoy the life that we've been working for.' We're going to be empty nesters soon,” she told TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager last year.

One thing is clear: These two still adore each other and aren't afraid to express their feelings. Earlier this year, the former president got mushy in an Instagram post for his wife's birthday.

"I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!" he wrote.

And Michelle can give it right back, too, as evidenced when she showed her appreciation for Barack on Father's Day.

"‪Pretty grateful for this guy. Happy Father’s Day!" she wrote along with a picture of Barack with their daughters when they were little girls.