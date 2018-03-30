Michael Cohen's lawyer David Schwartz on Stormy Daniels case: 'It is completely frivolous'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

David Schwartz, Michael Cohen’s attorney, appears on Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss the Stormy Daniels lawsuit against President Trump and her attorney’s motion to depose Trump and Cohen. “The lawsuit is moot because she’s already broken the contract,” Schwartz tells Megyn Kelly. Schwartz talks with Megyn Kelly about Cohen’s alleged threat against Stormy Daniels, her non-disclosure agreement, as well as the photo of Daniels taking a polygraph test. “I think it’s a complete fake.”