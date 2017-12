share tweet pin email

Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, and actress Alyssa Milano join Megyn Kelly TODAY to comment on TIME magazine’s pick of the Silence Breakers as its Person of the Year. “It’s really sad for me just to know so many women hurt from this pain, but I’m also hopeful,” Milano tells Kelly. Burke says “this is a watershed moment indeed,” but adds, “we have a lot of work to do.”