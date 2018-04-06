Menendez brothers reunite in prison for the first time in nearly 22 years

Lyle, 50, had been serving his time at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, but was moved to the same facility as Erik, 47, in February when his security classification was lowered.

However, the two brothers were living in separate housing units until Wednesday, when Erik was moved into Lyle's unit and saw him for the first time in decades.

"I think it's an answer to prayer,'' the brothers' aunt, Marta Menendez Cano, told Fryer. "I've been praying for many, many years that this would happen."

Lyle rejoiced on his Facebook page, which is administered by relatives because he doesn't have internet access.

"Thank you to everyone for the amazing outpouring of joy and happiness over the reunion,'' a Facebook post on Thursday read. "It means so much!"

The brothers received renewed attention this past fall when their case was the centerpiece of a "Law and Order: True Crime" series on NBC. Lyle told TODAY's Megyn Kelly the show was "painful to watch."

Prosecutors argued that the brothers murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at their family home in order to get at the family fortune. The brothers' attorneys countered that it was self-defense after a lifetime of abuse by their parents.