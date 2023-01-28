Memphis police release video showing fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

Videos released by authorities in Memphis Friday captures police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop that ended with his hospitalization and death earlier this month.

The footage shared by the Memphis Police Department shows disturbing and graphic conduct that the city’s top police official has previously called “heinous, reckless and inhumane.”

Lawyers for Nichols’ family, who were given a private viewing earlier this week, have compared the video to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by police officers in Los Angeles.

One of the lawyers, Antonio Romanucci, described it as an “unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating.”

Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, has said she only made it through the first minute.

“Any of you who have children, please don’t let them see it,” she said during a news conference Friday before the video’s release.

The videos are available here. Warning: The footage shows graphic violence that could be disturbing.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.