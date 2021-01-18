First lady Melania Trump reflects on 'unforgettable' 4 years in farewell speech

As her time in the White House comes to a close, Melania Trump addressed the nation in a farewell message she shared on social media Monday.

She called her time as first lady "the greatest honor" of her life.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

"The past four years have been unforgettable," she said in a nearly seven-minute-long video posted on Twitter. "As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination."

She thanked members of the military and law enforcement, as well as the health care professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the midst of hardship, we have seen the best of America shine through," she said. "Students have made cards and delivered groceries to our senior citizens. Teachers have worked twice as hard to keep our children learning. Families have come together to provide meals, supplies, comfort and friendship to those in need."

Days after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, she once again discouraged Americans from violence.

"Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified," she said.

The first lady also recalled her "Be Best" initiative, which focused on the well-being of children and aimed to keep them safe from cyberbulling as well as opioid abuse. She encouraged Americans to do everything they can to set the next generation up for success.

"As I say farewell to my role as first lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to be best," she said. "I encourage parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free, and to lead by example and care for others in your community. The promise of this nation belongs to all of us."