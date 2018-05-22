Megyn Kelly on why she 'adores' Judge Judy: 'She tells it like it is'

Tell me about the first time you met Judge Judy. What was the experience like?

She came on my set on "The Kelly File" and it was like meeting the mentor I never knew. She is much softer in person, but still a firecracker.

What about her makes you such a fan?

I love that she doesn’t suffer fools gladly. I love that she calls out b.s. when she sees it. I love when she says, "That doesn’t make sense! And if it doesn’t make sense, it isn’t true!" I love that she’s confrontational, bold, strong, successful ... and unapologetic for all of it.

Do you get starstruck around her?

I get a little starstruck, yes. Her good opinion means something to me, so I do get a little nervous about saying or asking the wrong thing while with her.

Why is she your dream guest?

Because she tells it like it is, and has a fearlessness we see too infrequently in today’s day and age. It’s refreshing.