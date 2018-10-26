Megyn Kelly TODAY will not return, NBC News announces

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

NBC News has announced it is ending Megyn Kelly TODAY.

“Megyn Kelly TODAY is not returning. Next week, the 9am hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors,” a statement from an NBC News spokesperson read.

Earlier this week, Kelly was criticized for her comments on blackface during a roundtable discussion on her program about offensive Halloween costumes. The anchor suggested that at one point in time, wearing blackface was OK as long as it was part of a costume.

Kelly, who was widely chastised for the remarks, later apologized on the air.

Kelly joined TODAY in September 2017.