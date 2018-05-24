Megyn Kelly TODAY roundtable: Serena Williams ranking, Brett Favre rehab

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

“American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila join Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about such topics as Serena Williams’ controversial lower ranking at the French Open due to her maternity leave and legendary quarterback Brett Favre’s revelation about his stints in rehab. Iseman says NFL players are actually encouraged to use addictive substances as long as they’re legal.