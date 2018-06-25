Megyn Kelly talks with art thieves about their attempted heist

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Spencer Reinhard, Warren Lipka, Eric Borsuk and Chas Allen were students at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, when they decided to steal art from the university library. Now their story is being made into a movie called “American Animals,” which details how the heist was planned. “It had always been my dream to go into the FBI – not get arrested by the FBI,” said Borsuk.