Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Megyn Kelly talks with art thieves about their attempted heist

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Megyn Kelly talks with art thieves about their attempted heist

Jun.25.201815:28

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Spencer Reinhard, Warren Lipka, Eric Borsuk and Chas Allen were students at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, when they decided to steal art from the university library. Now their story is being made into a movie called “American Animals,” which details how the heist was planned. “It had always been my dream to go into the FBI – not get arrested by the FBI,” said Borsuk.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today