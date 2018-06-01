Megyn Kelly roundtable: Why must married women be 'Mrs.' at Wimbledon?

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The Wimbledon championships dictates that female winners must be listed on the board of champions with the marital status. Serena Williams has reportedly said she’s still figuring how she wants to be addressed. NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk and “American Ninja Warrior” co-hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss. “The only title Serena Williams should have is the Greatest Female Tennis Player of All Time,” Gosk said.