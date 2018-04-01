Megyn Kelly roundtable weighs in on what it means to be American

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

“American Ninja Warriors” co-hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila join TODAY’s Megyn Kelly on the Fourth of July to talk about American values. Iseman talks about his respect for the U.S. military, while Gbajabiamila discusses the opportunities the country offers. Plus, Megyn talks about the importance of free speech as well as her family’s Fourth of July traditions.