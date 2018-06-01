Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Megyn Kelly roundtable: Trump challenges Sen. Warren to DNA test

Jul.06.201812:53

At a Montana rally on Thursday, President Trump mocked the #MeToo movement and unleashed on Sen. Elizabeth Warren, challenging her to a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage. NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk and “American Ninja Warrior” co-hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss. “For (Trump’s) base, this is what they want to hear,” Iseman said.

