Megyn Kelly roundtable talks trapped Thai soccer team, giraffe 'trophy kill'

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jul.03.201811:28

All 12 missing youth soccer team players and their coach have been found alive Monday after being trapped in a flooded cave system in Thailand for 10 days. But now, a delicate, high-stakes rescue that could take weeks, or even months, begins. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer, “American Ninja Warrior” co-hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Megyn Kelly discuss how rain could impact the extraction and other news topics, including a hunter who posed with a dead giraffe.

