Megyn Kelly roundtable talks trapped Thai soccer team, giraffe 'trophy kill'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

All 12 missing youth soccer team players and their coach have been found alive Monday after being trapped in a flooded cave system in Thailand for 10 days. But now, a delicate, high-stakes rescue that could take weeks, or even months, begins. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer, “American Ninja Warrior” co-hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Megyn Kelly discuss how rain could impact the extraction and other news topics, including a hunter who posed with a dead giraffe.