Megyn Kelly roundtable talks 'Barstool Sports' founder's remarks to female staffer

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jul.02.201806:12

'Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy made mean remarks about a young female staffer’s looks, saying that people would be disgusted by her in a few years. Portnoy, nicknamed "El Presidente" of the site, is now drawing anger from some listeners. TODAY’s Megyn Kelly talks about his comments, as well as sexism in the workplace with NBC’s Stephanie Gosk and “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.

