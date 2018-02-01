Megyn Kelly roundtable talks 'Barstool Sports' founder's remarks to female staffer

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

'Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy made mean remarks about a young female staffer’s looks, saying that people would be disgusted by her in a few years. Portnoy, nicknamed "El Presidente" of the site, is now drawing anger from some listeners. TODAY’s Megyn Kelly talks about his comments, as well as sexism in the workplace with NBC’s Stephanie Gosk and “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.