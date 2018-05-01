Megyn Kelly roundtable: Scarlett Johansson faces backlash for transgender role

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

NBC’s Craig Melvin and “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Matt Iseman join Megyn Kelly TODAY for a roundtable discussion about the controversy surrounding the casting of Scarlett Johansson as a transgender man in her new film. Megyn wonders if critics have a point. “No, I don’t think so,” Gbaja-Biamila said. “You have to first define acting. Acting is creating a real behavior in the imaginary world of script.”