Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Megyn Kelly roundtable reacts to Stormy Daniels arrest, mugshot

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Megyn Kelly roundtable reacts to Stormy Daniels arrest, mugshot

Jul.12.201805:49

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

The Megyn Kelly TODAY panel reacts to Stormy Daniels’ arrest for allegedly touching audience members during an adult dance performance. The panel also discusses makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s near-billionaire status. Megyn is joined by NBC New correspondent Stephanie Gosk, Host of PBS’s “In Principle” Amy Holmes and Editor-in-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Samantha Barry.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today