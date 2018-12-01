Megyn Kelly roundtable reacts to Stormy Daniels arrest, mugshot

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The Megyn Kelly TODAY panel reacts to Stormy Daniels’ arrest for allegedly touching audience members during an adult dance performance. The panel also discusses makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s near-billionaire status. Megyn is joined by NBC New correspondent Stephanie Gosk, Host of PBS’s “In Principle” Amy Holmes and Editor-in-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Samantha Barry.