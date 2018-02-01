Megyn Kelly reveals she had a stalker: 'I was scared and I had reason to be'

Get the latest from TODAY
TODAY’s Megyn Kelly, NBC’s Stephanie Gosk and “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila discuss the news that a woman was stalked by the suspected Capital Gazette shooter and the threats he made to the newspaper offices. Megyn Kelly shares her own personal experience with stalking and says that courts don’t take it seriously.
