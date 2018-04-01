Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Help the TODAY anchors break a Guinness World Records title! Sign up here to take part

Megyn Kelly discussion: Why did Giuliani admit Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen?

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Megyn Kelly discussion: Why did Giuliani admit Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen?

10:21

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

To discuss Rudy Giuliani’s admission that President Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the money paid Stormy Daniels despite previous statements to the contrary, Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes former U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman, Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle,” and NBC News correspondents Stephanie Gosk and Gadi Schwartz. “Shouldn’t we care when we’re boldface lied to by our leaders?” Gosk comments.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today