Megyn Kelly discussion: Why did Giuliani admit Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen?

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
To discuss Rudy Giuliani’s admission that President Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the money paid Stormy Daniels despite previous statements to the contrary, Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes former U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman, Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle,” and NBC News correspondents Stephanie Gosk and Gadi Schwartz. “Shouldn’t we care when we’re boldface lied to by our leaders?” Gosk comments.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter