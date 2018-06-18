Megyn Kelly discusses immigration policy under Trump administration

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle,” MSNBC analyst Zerlina Maxwell, former assistant U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman and NBC’s Jacob Soboroff to discuss President Trump’s immigration policy, how former President Barack Obama handled the issue and the large number of children separated from parents as they attempt to cross the border.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter