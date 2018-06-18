Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Megyn Kelly discusses immigration policy under Trump administration

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Megyn Kelly discusses immigration policy under Trump administration

Jun.18.201811:13

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Amy Holmes of PBS’ “In Principle,” MSNBC analyst Zerlina Maxwell, former assistant U.S. attorney Daniel Goldman and NBC’s Jacob Soboroff to discuss President Trump’s immigration policy, how former President Barack Obama handled the issue and the large number of children separated from parents as they attempt to cross the border.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today