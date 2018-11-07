Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Meghan McCain marked Election Day by remembering the first time she ever hit the polls — as a baby in the arms of her father.

“The View” co-host paid tribute to the late Sen. John McCain with a photo she posted on her social media accounts.

"November 6, 1984 - my Dad @senjohnmccain showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls. Today is my first Election Day of my life without you - I miss you so incredibly much today, Dad," she wrote in the caption of a series of Instagram photos.

"Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went. Stay with me."

She posted one of the photos on Twitter, along with a similar caption.

McCain’s father, the renowned senator from Arizona and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died on Aug. 25 from brain cancer. He was 81.

Since her dad’s death, McCain has channeled some of her grief through social media. She has posted a photo of his gravesite and other reminders of her father, like a screenshot of her cell phone after one of their regular Sunday phone calls.

She also has posted numerous photos of the two of them together, most of them noting how long it has been since he passed away.

McCain, who moved up her wedding last year after the diagnosis of her father's brain cancer to ensure he would walk her down the aisle, delivered an emotional and, at times, politically sharp eulogy for the senator during his Sept. 1 service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. She took several swipes at President Trump without mentioning him by name.

"America does not boast because she does not have need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great," she said at the time.