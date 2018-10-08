Meghan McCain offers tearful remembrance of father in return to 'The View'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Meghan McCain marked her return to "The View" on Monday with a tearful remembrance of her late father and a message of gratitude for raising her to be a strong woman.

McCain, 33, became emotional during her return as a co-host on the ABC talk show when speaking about the outpouring of support for her family after the death of Sen. John McCain at 81 on Aug. 25 from brain cancer.

"It made me so inspired that the ideals that my father espoused to in his career are the ideals of America and I think there was a lot of talk about what died with him, and I am here today to tell you it didn't,'' she said. "It is alive and well.

“He believed in American exceptionalism. He believed America is the greatest country in the history of the world."

McCain delivered a moving eulogy at the public service for her father on Sept. 1, speaking about his many achievements in the military and as a longtime senator, while also getting pointedly political at times.

"We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness — the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly," she said.

She was specifically chosen by her father to deliver the eulogy, which she expounded on during her return to "The View."

"I never really understood when I was growing up why he made me so tough," she said. "... I realized he made me this tough so I would survive this, and because maybe he knew that there would be a time that he wouldn’t be here and someone needs to extend it.

"Some fathers raise their daughters to be seen and not heard, they raise their daughters not to speak out. Raise strong women! Really, the only thing that is keeping me right now is how tough he made me."

McCain also thanked "all of America" for their kindness to her family following her father's death.

"He wanted me to come back here, which is why I'm here,'' she said.