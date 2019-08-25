One year after the death of the late Sen. John McCain, his daughter Meghan McCain is remembering the strong man who raised her.

"The View" co-host took to Twitter on Saturday — the day before the first anniversary of his passing — to share a touching tribute to her dad, who died last August of brain cancer at age 81.

Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life. I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful pic.twitter.com/3kaPTTGJHf — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2019

"Last year tomorrow, August 25th was the worst day of my life," she wrote. "I lost my hero. I miss my father every single day, I will for the rest of my life. Grief is omnipresent and relentless. For every single person who has sent prayers, love & support to my family, we are truly grateful."

Along with Meghan's message came a photo of her gently holding her dad's hand. She also posted a second photo that captured the two sharing a private moment while gazing out at a hilly desert, presumably in Arizona where the senator held office.

On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media. The memory of my father's life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did, Dad.. pic.twitter.com/WLYlPZTm8c — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2019

She then explained how she plans to honor his death in her own way:

"On this anniversary until his birthday after the 29th I am going to take a break from social media. The memory of my father's life continues to guide me today, as it always will. Remember to cherish your loved ones. I still can’t believe my heart didn’t stop when yours did, Dad.."

Throughout this past year, Meghan has been open about the ever-present pain of losing her father. A month after delivering a powerful eulogy at her father's memorial service in Washington, D.C., Meghan tearfully returned to "The View" to remember the late senator's belief in "American exceptionalism."

Weeks after that, she wrote on Instagram that she missed her father so much that "it physically hurts" her heart.

"I miss your laugh, your voice, your dark sense of humor, the way you always made me feel safe in a world that seems to have lost its way. ... I love you forever. Stay with me."