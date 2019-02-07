Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 7, 2019, 3:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Meghan McCain wished her grandmother a happy 107th birthday, thanking Roberta McCain on Thursday for serving as an example to both the nation and the son she outlived.

“You are the epitome of strength and grace, an American treasure and one of my life role models,” the younger McCain and “The View” co-host wrote on her social media accounts. “Thank you for showing me and so many others how to truly live life on your own terms. I love you.”

Meghan McCain's birthday post features a photo showing her embracing her grandmother, who is sitting in her wheelchair while the late senator and his good friend, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, stand behind them.

Roberta McCain is the famously feisty mother of John McCain, who died on Aug. 25, 2018 at age 81 from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

In his 2005 book, "Character Is Destiny," John McCain described what he considered was one of his mother's greatest traits — her curiosity. "Life, all its adventures and many interests, thrills her as much in her late years as it did in her childhood. It is the main source of her charm, which anyone who knows her — and many, many people claim the pleasure of her friendship — can assure you she has in abundance."

Roberta McCain was also a regular presence during her son’s 2008 presidential campaign, during which she admitted that she still called her son "Johnny."

“I should call him John,” she told C-SPAN in an interview.

Roberta McCain with her then-presidential hopeful son, Sen. John McCain, during a "Meet the Press" appearance on May 13, 2007. Getty Images

The nation saw her grieve along with other members of the family last summer when she paid tribute to the former U.S. senator from Arizona as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol and then during his memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Roberta McCain comforts her granddaughter, Meghan McCain, during a ceremony for Sen. John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Aug. 31, 2018. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In the year since her father's death, Meghan McCain has used social media to express her sorrow and grief. On Election Day, she posted several sweet throwback photos of her dad carrying her as a baby into the polls.