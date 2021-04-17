The former Meghan Markle will be watching Prince Philip's funeral at home, TODAY has confirmed. Prince Harry will be attending, reunited with his brother Prince William for the first time since his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

The Duchess of Sussex was unable to travel to the United Kingdom for the event because she is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, a baby girl that is due sometime this summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did provide a wreath to be laid for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 last week. A card accompanying the wreath was handwritten by Meghan, TODAY has learned.

The wreath bares much significance for the couple. It was designed by Willow Crossley, who was also personally chosen by the couple for the flower arrangements for the evening celebration of their wedding in Frogmore Gardens at Windsor Home Park. Crossley also designed flowers for their son Archie’s christening at the private chapel in Windsor Castle.

A variety of flowers sourced locally are featured on the wreath, some of which were picked from the designer’s personal garden. The Duke and Duchess requested for the wreath to include Acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent the Duke of Edinburgh’s heritage and Eryngium (sea holly), to represent the Royal Marines.

The wreath also features Campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion and roses in honor of June being the Duke of Edinburgh’s birth month.

Shortly after the announcement of Philip's passing, the couple updated the website for their production company, Archewell, with a simple message of gratitude.

The message across the front page read, “In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”