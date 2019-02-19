Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 19, 2019, 1:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise visit to New York for a shower thrown by friends for the royal baby due in roughly two months.

The former Meghan Markle has kept a low profile since touching down in the Big Apple, according to DailyMail.com photos showing her at the beginning of her secret five-day trip.

The visit has so far included catching up with friends, according to multiple media reports. She spent Saturday making several stops in the SoHo neighborhood. Harper's Bazaar reported she visited the bakery Ladurée, where she snacked on macaroons and sipped tea with best friend, Jessica Mulroney, the Canadian stylist whose children were members of Meghan’s bridal party at last year’s wedding.

The trip is believed to be Meghan’s first back to the States since becoming a member of British royal family last year after her May 19 wedding.

TODAY royal contributor Camilla Tominey said it makes sense that the duchess wants to make the most of her limited free time before she gives birth.

"Clearly she wants to see some of her closest friends and celebrate before the (baby's) arrival," she said.

Next up in New York will be an exclusive baby shower for the baby Meghan and husband, Prince Harry, are expecting in late April or early May.

It's been a whirlwind year for the duchess. She and Harry tied the knot in May of last year in a ceremony watched around the world. Just five months later, Kensington Palace announced Meghan was pregnant with her first child.

The new baby is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Meghan is expected to head back home this week to London, where she will reunite with Harry before the two head off again to Morocco for an official engagement. That trip is expected to be the last flight abroad before the birth of Baby Sussex.