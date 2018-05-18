Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Tea time!

Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, joined Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, for afternoon tea on Friday, less than 24 hours before Markle, 36, will marry the couple's grandson Prince Harry, 33, at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive at Cliveden House Hotel shortly after enjoying afternoon tea Friday with Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip. WPA pool via Getty Images

The meeting marks the first time the mother of the bride and the queen have met face to face.

Ragland, 61, who flew in from Los Angeles on Wednesday, has also spent time with several other members of the British royal family in the whirlwind days before her daughter's historic wedding.

The royal couple will tie the knot Saturday at noon. Niall Carson / Reuters

She had tea with Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at their Clarence House residence in London. She also met Prince William, his wife, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during wedding rehearsals in Windsor.

After Friday's tea with Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Markle and her mother made their way to the five-star Cliveden House Hotel, about a 30-minute drive from Windsor.

The pair will spend Friday night together at the hotel. Then, Saturday morning, they'll travel by car to Windsor Castle for the royal wedding.