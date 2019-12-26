Meghan Markle's friend slams claims that Christmas card was altered

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle gave royal watchers an early holiday treat this week when the e-card they sent out to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust went public two days before Christmas.

It was cozy, casual, festive and it featured an absolutely adorable closeup of their 7-month-old son, Archie.

But somehow one publication found it to be controversial, too.

So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out. pic.twitter.com/75aGNPR88X — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 25, 2019

According to the Daily Mail, the black-and-white photo appeared to have been altered. To prove that point, the paper shared its own altered versions and claimed the Duchess of Sussex looked “weirdly in focus” compared to the rest of the family and that the card seemed to be “Photoshopped.”

However, according to the woman who took the photo, this is just another example of the British press finding fault with anything related to Meghan.

“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family,” actress Janina Gavankar tweeted alongside the original image the couple sent out.

...and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness. — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 25, 2019

But it’s the “spirit of maliciousness” that’s dogged the duchess since she and Prince Harry wed in 2018.

In October, she filed suit against the Daily Mail’s parent company, as well as its sister paper, Mail on Sunday, after the publication of a private letter she penned to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. That suit came on the heels of what the Duke of Sussex also referred to as a “campaign” against his wife.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” he explained in a rare statement at the time.

The American actress-turned-royal even said she had been warned her against marrying into royal family for that very reason.

“When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy,” she said in an interview for the ITV documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “But my British friend said to me, 'I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.'”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and baby Archie, too — have spent their holidays away from the media glare this year, skipping out on the royal family’s annual celebration at Sandringham for a private break in Canada.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son,” a spokesperson for the couple told TODAY in a statement.