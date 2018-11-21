Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spent Wednesday morning in the kitchen, but unlike many of her fellow Americans, the royal expatriate wasn't busy with early Thanksgiving prep.

She was, however, clearly thankful as she visited the Hubb Community Kitchen and reunited with the women who are putting the proceeds of a charity cookbook she launched earlier this year to good use.

The former Meghan Markle visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how her cookbook funds are making a difference. Jack Taylor / Getty Images

In September, the duchess celebrated the release of "Together, Our Community Cookbook," a tome filled with more than 50 recipes from the women who've utilized the community space since losing so much last year.