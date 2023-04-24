Meghan Markle responds to ‘ridiculous’ report on why she isn’t attending King Charles’ coronation

The Duchess of Sussex is addressing a report about why she will not attend the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III.

A spokesperson for the former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied the report citing an anonymous source in Britain's Telegraph newspaper that the duchess is not attending the May 6 event because she was unhappy with the king’s response to a letter she reportedly wrote him two years ago.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” the spokesperson told NBC News.

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous," the spokesperson continued. "We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when approached by NBC News.

The duchess, 41, reportedly wrote King Charles a letter in the wake of her explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to a recent article in The Telegraph.

In the Oprah interview, the duchess claimed that before her first child, Archie, was born, unnamed members of the royal family had expressed “concerns” about “how dark his skin might be.”

According to The Telegraph, the duchess subsequently wrote a letter to King Charles that “expressed her concerns about unconscious bias” within the royal family.

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this month that while Harry will attend his father’s coronation in London, Meghan will remain at home in California with their children, Princess Lilibet, 1, and Prince Archie, who turns 4 on the day of the coronation.

The relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family has been strained for some time, which has been discussed in Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," which was released earlier this year, and the couple's recent Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan" that dropped in December 2022.

In January 2023, the couple had yet to confirm whether they would attend the crowning ceremony of King Charles.

“There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry said in an interview with the British network ITV at the time when asked if he would attend the coronation. “The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”