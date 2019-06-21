Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wished Prince William a happy birthday on Instagram Friday. However, their simple birthday wish wasn't enough for some royal fans who wondered if it's another sign of a rift.

The @KensingtonRoyal account, which is the official handle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posted a photo of a smiling Prince William. The caption thanked everyone for their well-wishes for the future king on his 37th birthday.

Among the thousands of comments was one from @SussexRoyal, the official Instagram account of Harry and the former Meghan Markle.

"Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!" it said.

While it's a nice gesture, some royal fans think it didn't do enough to celebrate William's big day.

"So cold and impersonal!" one person wrote. "Really? that’s all you got??" another commenter asked.

Other people questioned why Harry and Meghan used William's official title when they are, after all, family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also posted comments for the recent birthdays of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, they feted Prince Philip with his own birthday post when he turned 98 earlier this month.

Whatever the inspiration was for the comment on the Prince William birthday post, the message has added fuel to the rumors of a rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

It was announced on Thursday that Harry and Meghan are splitting from The Royal Foundation they share with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They plan to start their own charitable foundation.

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," the palace said in a news release.