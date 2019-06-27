Baby Archie is going on his first royal road trip!

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced on Instagram Thursday that they will embark on a tour to southern Africa in the fall.

In their Instagram post, the royal couple revealed they will be going to South Africa, with Prince Harry visiting Malawi and Angola. The prince will also stop for "a short working visit" to Botswana en route to the other countries. They did not specify the exact month of their trip, saying it would be in the autumn.

"The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,'' the official @SussexRoyal account wrote.

Rumors of the fall tour have been circulating for weeks, but it was unclear whether the newest member of the family, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor would be coming along for the ride. All signs appear to point to yes with this line in the Instagram caption: "This will be their first official tour as a family!"

The couple shared a new photo of Archie last week in honor of the first Father's Day for Prince Harry, which came nearly six weeks after Archie's birth in May.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Archie and Harry to greet the media two days after his birth in their first public photo call as a family, but the trip to Africa will mark the baby boy's first time far from their home in Windsor.

The couple have also had a connection to Africa since early in their relationship.

Harry has called Botswana his second home and went on a getaway there with the former Meghan Markle about a month after they first met. There was even a report in April that the two might move to Africa.

The Duke and Duchess have also been outspoken in their support for various charities operating in Africa.

They posted a message on Instagram in April encouraging people to donate to the Lunchbox Fund, which helps provide daily meals in school to children in South Africa.

Thirteen years ago, Prince Harry also started Sentebale, a charity that provides assistance to children with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

We can't wait to see them all together on their first tour as a family!