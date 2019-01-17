Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

The Duchess of Sussex just demonstrated she has a very good sense of humor.

The former Meghan Markle received an unusual remark about her appearance during a visit Wednesday to an animal charity in London.

Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex, outside of the animal welfare charity, Mayhew. WireImage

The obviously pregnant duchess was greeting staff and volunteers when she met one woman who greeted her with a warm welcome, at least initially.

“A lovely lady you are,” said the woman. “May the good Lord always bless you.”

The duchess thanked the woman, who replied, “you’re welcome all the time.”

She then eyed Meghan’s large baby bump before adding: “And you’re a fat lady!”

The duchess responded with a hearty laugh.

“I’ll take it!” she told the woman, who was also laughing.

The interaction took place during Meghan’s first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as patron of the animal welfare organization, one of four patronages she now has.

The Duchess of Sussex meets "Roobarb" during her visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity. She sits next to the woman who noted her baby bump by calling her a "fat lady." Eddie Mulholland / WPA Pool via Getty Images

The duchess is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry. While Kensington Palace has been vague about her due date, only saying she is due in the spring, the duchess dropped more details earlier this week.

During an event Monday, the 37-year-old told one well-wisher that she was due at the end of April or early May.

She told another fan, an expectant mother like herself, that she and Prince Harry didn't know whether they'd be having a girl or boy but will be "thrilled with the outcome" either way.