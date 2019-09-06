The queen of tennis is about to get a visit from the Duchess of Sussex.

Sources close to the duchess confirmed to TODAY that the former Meghan Markle is flying to New York to watch good friend Serena Williams go for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she takes on Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the U.S. Open final on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The trip will mark the Duchess of Sussex's first time away from her baby son, Archie, since his birth in May.

Meghan also plans to sneak in a yoga class during her whirlwind weekend in the Big Apple, Savannah Guthrie said on TODAY Friday.

Williams was unable to attend Archie's christening in July because she was busy competing on the court at Wimbledon, where the duchess made a surprise appearance to cheer on her friend.

The Duchess of Sussex will be away from her son Archie for the first time since his birth in May. AFP - Getty Images

The tennis superstar was able to make it to the royal wedding last year, when she and husband Alexis Ohanian watched her pal tie the knot with Prince Harry.

For her trip to see her friend go for a piece of tennis history, Meghan will be flying commercial to New York City, according to The Times of London.

The royal couple, who have championed environmental causes, faced criticism last month over the carbon footprint from using a private jet for a family vacation with Archie to music legend Elton John's home in France.

Harry has since launched an initiative aimed at reducing the environmental impact of global tourism.

Meghan was also in New York City in February, when she enjoyed a star-studded baby shower in Manhattan, where friends like Amal Clooney, former "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer and longtime friend Jessica Mulroney were all spotted entering The Mark Hotel for the celebration.

After the duchess is done rooting on Williams, she will be back with Harry and Archie for their first royal road trip with the baby as they go on a tour of southern Africa. The tour kicks off Sept. 23 with the family visiting Cape Town, South Africa.