Meghan Markle files another lawsuit against British tabloid for 'untrue' stories

The Duchess of Sussex has taken new legal action against a British tabloid for allegedly making up "untrue" stories in order to portray her "negatively."

The latest lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, comes after the former Meghan Markle first sued the two entities last month for publishing what was a private letter to her estranged father earlier this year.

Legal documents in the latest filing against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers detail specific stories that she says are untrue.

The stories include one claiming that she and her husband, Prince Harry, spent more than $500,000 of taxpayer dollars to soundproof their family home at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor to block out noise from airplanes.

The legal filing also claims a story is false that detailed the couple spending taxpayer money to purchase a copper bath tub and build a yoga studio, a tennis court and a guest wing for Markle's mother.

Markle's legal team also called another report "untrue and offensive" that she did not invite her mother to her baby shower in New York City in February.

The lawsuit also claims that the Mail on Sunday printed only a portion of her handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, that was selectively edited.

"The omitted parts demonstrate the claimant's care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the UK tabloid media exploiting her father,'' her legal team wrote.

A spokesman for the Mail on Sunday told the BBC it will defend the case "with vigor" and that "there is nothing in this document which changes that position."

The latest lawsuit is separate from another one filed by Harry last month against News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, for alleged phone hacking that involved illegally intercepting voicemail messages.

In a rare statement last month, Harry compared the tabloid treatment of his wife to the treatment that contributed to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 while fleeing paparazzi.

"I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,'' he said. "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

The Duchess of Sussex also opened up in a documentary by London's ITV last month about the intense scrutiny of the British tabloids.

She said she was warned before marrying Harry that the tabloids would "destroy" her life, and welled up when interviewer Tom Bradby asked her if she was doing OK.

She also talked about being unprepared for the pressure of marrying Harry despite trying to steel herself for the scrutiny she would face.

"I've said for a long time to H — that's what I call him — it is not enough to just survive something, right?" she said. "That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.

"I tried, I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging, and the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought that it would be fair, and that's the part that's really hard to reconcile."