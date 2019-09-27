Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is only 4 months old, but he's already outgrown part of his royal wardrobe.

Now, thanks to the Duchess of Sussex, Archie's loss is a gain for other children.

Earlier this week, the former Meghan Markle decided to donate clothing that once belonged to Archie to the South African charity mothers2mothers.

"I just thought that, in the spirit of community, it's so nice to be able to share some of the things that we have at home," she told the families and charity workers gathered around her. "And so we can obviously make sure everything you need is provided for you, but we’ve brought some of the things that my friends and I used for our kids and Archie, that don't fit anymore."

The Duchess of Sussex donates some of son Archie's clothes to the group during her visit to mothers2mothers. Getty Images

The 38-year-old, dressed in a black jumpsuit from Everlane for the event, referred to the donations as "just little things that I thought would be helpful," as she showed off a couple of choice items.

"The Future," she said, holding up a onesie with that word emblazoned across it. "And he's outgrown this Invictus one."

The adorable items earned "oohs" and smiles from the mothers in attendance.

"There's all sorts of things there," the duchess said of the two large bags of clothes she brought with her. "It's so important to be able to share with other families and know that we're all in this together with each other. So we just wanted to share something from our home to each of yours."

And it was obvious by the reactions that the gifts were appreciated.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits mothers2mothers during her royal tour of South Africa. Getty Images

The nonprofit group, located in Cape Town, South Africa, is part of an organization devoted to ending pediatric AIDS by preventing the transmission of HIV from mother to child via education and support.

"Thank you so much @sussexroyal for spreading awareness about our work," the group shared in an Instagram post following the visit. "We were so delighted to welcome you into the m2m family!"

However, the "m2m family" didn't have the opportunity to meet another member of the Sussex family — the one whose clothes were such a hit.

But it was easy to understand why. After all, it had already been a busy day for the little Archie.

The duchess' visit came hours just after Archie made his royal tour debut and met the venerable Archbishop Desmond Tutu.