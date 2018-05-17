"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Speculation continues over who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding Saturday to Prince Harry. EPA

Markle will marry the British prince on Saturday inside St. George's Chapel, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

According to reports by TMZ, Markle’s father suffered a heart attack last week. He returned to the hospital days later to undergo surgery Wednesday.

The upheaval in Markle's wedding plans has led to speculation over who might walk the bride down the aisle.

Many royal watchers say the most likely option would be Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, with whom she shares a close bond. Others wonder whether it will be Harry’s brother and best man, Prince William, or her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Some say Markle may choose to walk down the aisle by herself.