Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's official: Prince Charles will now be walking Meghan Markle down the aisle!

One day after Markle confirmed her father would no longer attend her wedding to Prince Harry Saturday, Kensington Palace issued a statement saying the groom's own father will now be taking on the job.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018 in London, England. Paul Grover / WPA pool via Getty Images

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle," the statement, which was released Friday morning, read. "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Niall Carson / Reuters

Charles has two sons, Prince William and Harry, so the opportunity to walk a bride down the aisle appears to be a new one for the 69-year-old.

The palace announced weeks ago that Markle's father, Thomas, would attend the ceremony, but it was largely speculated this week that would no longer be case after he reportedly staged a series of paparazzi shots and then had an apparent heart attack.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” the bride-to-be said in a statement Thursday.