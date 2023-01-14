Mega Millions ticket holder in Maine wins $1.35 billion

One lucky individual in Maine has won the billion-dollar Mega Millions prize.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Mega Millions revealed in a press release that a single-ticket holder in Maine won the estimated $1.35 billion ($724.6 million cash) prize after a 26-drawing run, making the sum the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The winner's ticket perfectly matched the six numbers that were drawn on Friday, Jan. 13: 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, and the gold Mega Ball 14.

This jackpot also marked the seventh win on Friday the 13th since the game’s inception in 2002 and the first since Oct. 2017.

At this time, the name of the individual has not been named. Michael Boardman, a lottery official in Maine, confirmed to NBC that the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium said in the press release. “It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history. We thank all our retailers for their hard work during this spectacular run, and our customers for their enthusiasm and support. I hope the fun and excitement Mega Millions has generated inspires a winning attitude in our daily lives and towards everyone we meet. Here’s to a good year!”

The Mega Millions jackpot record remains the $1.537 billion prize, which was won by a single ticket in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. In November 2022, the largest Powerball jackpot reached $2.04 billion.

Two anonymous individuals won the $1.34 billion prize in July 2022, the largest prize sold in Illinois history and now the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot. They eventually came forward to claim the prize nearly two months after the drawing on Sept. 21.

According top the Illinois Lottery, both individuals had previously agreed to split the prize if they had won. In the nearly eight weeks between the drawing on July 29 and claiming the prize, they chose to work with financial and legal advisors before opting for the lump sum of $780.5 million.

The next drawing begins on Tuesday, Jan. 17 where the jackpot will reset to $20 million.