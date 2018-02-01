Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Meet the women breaking into the boys club of bronc riding

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jul.02.201809:08

As part of Megyn Kelly’s “Grit” series, six female competitive saddle bronc riders share their experience breaking into a largely male-dominated sport. The women, who star in the new series "Cowgirls” on Ride TV, have to hold onto a 1,200 pound bucking horse for eight dangerous seconds. “There were a lot of guys who didn’t want us there,” one of the women tells Megyn Kelly.

