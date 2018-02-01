Meet the women breaking into the boys club of bronc riding

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As part of Megyn Kelly’s “Grit” series, six female competitive saddle bronc riders share their experience breaking into a largely male-dominated sport. The women, who star in the new series "Cowgirls” on Ride TV, have to hold onto a 1,200 pound bucking horse for eight dangerous seconds. “There were a lot of guys who didn’t want us there,” one of the women tells Megyn Kelly.