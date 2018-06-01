Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Meet the revenge porn activist fighting for justice

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Jul.06.201805:32

Katelyn Bowden was 32 years old when an old friend reached out to tell her nude photos of her had surfaced online. A person Bowden knew stole her ex-boyfriend’s phone and uploaded them — and Ohio law enforcement told her it was not a crime. Bowden joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss BADASS, which stands for Battling Against Demeaning and Abusive Selfie Sharing, a campaign group she launched working to eradicate revenge porn and provide resources to other victims.

