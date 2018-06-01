Meet the revenge porn activist fighting for justice

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Katelyn Bowden was 32 years old when an old friend reached out to tell her nude photos of her had surfaced online. A person Bowden knew stole her ex-boyfriend’s phone and uploaded them — and Ohio law enforcement told her it was not a crime. Bowden joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss BADASS, which stands for Battling Against Demeaning and Abusive Selfie Sharing, a campaign group she launched working to eradicate revenge porn and provide resources to other victims.