See the moment this Paralympian learned his girlfriend will also compete at Olympics

Paralympian Hunter Woodhall and his girlfriend, fellow track and field athlete Tara Davis, are both competing in Tokyo this summer.

The couple celebrated on the track after Davis qualified for the Olympics over the weekend. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Davis, 22, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s long jump during the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, according to her school, University of Texas at Austin.

Meanwhile, Woodhall, 22, qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics the previous week, winning the 400-meter dash during the U.S. Paralympic team trials in Minneapolis, according to his alma mater, University of Arkansas. He also won silver and bronze medals in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“TARA LANE DAVIS YOU ARE AN OLYMPIAN!” Woodhall wrote on Instagram alongside photos of them embracing after finding out the good news. “I am so unbelievably proud of you, not just for what you did out there last night but for who you are. You have fought through more this year than some do in a lifetime. You deserve this more than anyone, and I am so grateful I get to watch you create your legacy. TOKYO HERE WE COME!”

Congratulations to this amazing couple! Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Davis also celebrated their joint achievement on Instagram.

“WE’RE GOING TO TOKYOOOOO,” she captioned a photo of her and Woodhall.

Woodhall has been open about his journey to becoming a Paralympian. In an essay on the Team USA website, he explained that he was born with a congenital condition called fibular hemimelia, which prevented his lower legs from forming.

Woodhall competed in the men's 400-meter dash during the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Trials on June 19 in Minneapolis. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

“My parents made the scary decision to follow the doctor’s recommendation and amputate my lower legs when I was 11 months old,” he wrote. “Homeschooled until the fifth grade, my first school experience was filled with bullying from my peers.”

However, he kept participating in sports and eventually focused on his passion for running.

“There was plenty of adversity there as critics thought I had an advantage by using carbon fiber legs, which were designed for running and different from my day-to-day prosthetics,” he wrote. “I channeled that negativity and relied on the support of family and friends to become a better runner and climb the athletic ladder.”

Davis doing the long jump during the 2021 Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships on June 10 in Eugene, Oregon. Jamie Schwaberow / NCAA Photos via Getty Images

In addition to Davis' long jumping prowess — she's held the American junior record since 2017 — she's also an accomplished hurdler. She's the American junior No. 2 performer for the 60-meter hurdles.

"I can't put into words how I'm feeling right now, there just are so many emotions," Davis told TexasSports.com after she qualified for the 2021 Olympics. "I say it all the time, I didn't think I was going to be here. I was going through so much I just didn't ever think I was going to be at the Olympic trials. ... Once I got into the finals, I was not going out. I was not going miss out on making the team. So here I am, and I'm an Olympian! I couldn't be happier!"

As the couple prepares for Tokyo, Woodhall and Davis have been sharing their love and support for each other on Instagram.

“BABYYY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!” Davis commented on Woodhall’s post about her Olympic qualification. “i am so glad you were here to hug me.”

"Love of my life, best friend, business partner, my rock, and now OLYMPIAN!! SO PROUD OF YOU," Woodhall commented on a picture of the couple shared by Team USA's Instagram account.

Woodhall and Davis will be able to cheer each other on in Tokyo, as they'll compete at different times. The Olympics take place between July 23 and Aug. 8, while the Paralympics run from Aug. 24 until Sept. 5.